Weather Forecast For San Simeon
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
