Geneseo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GENESEO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
