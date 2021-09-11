Bly Weather Forecast

BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 77 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, September 12 Patchy frost during the day; while haze overnight High 79 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Haze High 78 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Haze High 82 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



