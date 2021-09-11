Bly Weather Forecast
BLY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Patchy fog then areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 77 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Patchy frost during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Haze
- High 78 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Haze
- High 82 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0