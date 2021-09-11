CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Kake

 6 days ago

(KAKE, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kake Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bt3Qvce00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 55 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 53 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

