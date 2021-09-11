Murdo Weather Forecast

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 17 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.