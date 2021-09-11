CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdo, SD

Murdo Weather Forecast

Murdo Updates
 6 days ago

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0bt3QtrC00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Murdo, SD
With Murdo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

