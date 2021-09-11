Murdo Weather Forecast
MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- 13 mph wind
