Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in Stebbins

 6 days ago

(STEBBINS, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Stebbins Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stebbins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bt3QpKI00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 49 °F, low 43 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 47 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

