Butte Weather Forecast

BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



