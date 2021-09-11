Grand Portage Weather Forecast
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0