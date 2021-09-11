CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shishmaref Digest

Shishmaref Daily Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bt3QhVi00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 48 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

