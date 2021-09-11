Shishmaref Daily Weather Forecast
SHISHMAREF, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Chance of Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Light Rain
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
