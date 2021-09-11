CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flasher, ND

Flasher Weather Forecast

Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 6 days ago

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPDej_0bt3QfkG00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flasher, ND
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Flasher Journal

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
5
Followers
186
Post
713
Views
ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy