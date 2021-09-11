Springview Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SPRINGVIEW, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



