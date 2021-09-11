CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclusky, ND

Mcclusky Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

MCCLUSKY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0bt3Qdyo00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mcclusky, ND
With Mcclusky Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

