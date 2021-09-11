Mcclusky Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MCCLUSKY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
