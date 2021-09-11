4-Day Weather Forecast For Kotlik
KOTLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Light Rain Likely
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of Light Rain
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
