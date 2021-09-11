4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
