Crescent Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESCENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze
- High 74 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of frost overnight
- High 73 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Patchy frost during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 73 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Widespread frost during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 77 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0