CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creede, CO

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Creede

Creede Daily
Creede Daily
 6 days ago

(CREEDE, CO) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Creede:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bt3QQSF00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creede, CO
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Creede Daily

Creede Daily

Creede, CO
18
Followers
194
Post
648
Views
ABOUT

With Creede Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy