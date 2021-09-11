Daily Weather Forecast For Searchlight

SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 96 °F, low 75 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



