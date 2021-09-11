CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The abandoned palace of Afghanistan's former vice president is now home to 150 Taliban fighters, NYT documentary shows

 6 days ago

Taliban fighter gives a tour of the mansion.

The New York Times

  • More than 150 Taliban fighters have moved into the palace of a US-allied Afghan warlord.
  • A New York Times documentary shows insurgents giving a tour of the house, which has a pool and sauna.
  • The owner of the mansion, General Dostum, is one of the most powerful warlords in the country.
More than 150 Taliban fighters have officially moved into the luxurious palace of a notorious US-allied Afghan militia leader, according to a newly released short documentary by The New York Times.

The mansion belonged to General Abdul Rashid Dostum, one of Afghanistan's most powerful warlords and former vice president, among the Taliban's most-feared enemies. He fled to Uzbekistan in early August before the Taliban entered Kabul, Reuters reported.

The documentary shows one Taliban fighter, Jawad Abuzar, giving a tour of the abandoned palace, which includes an indoor swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room, and games room.

As Abuzar shows different rooms in the house, he tells the Times: "This is my first time seeing this kind of place. Though I live in the city, I am seeing this kind of place for the first time. We have spent all our lives in the mountains and deserts."

Our politicians, rich people, and powerful people have built such houses by shedding people's blood," he added.

Watch the full documentary here:

The video also shows Taliban fighters armed with guns standing by a pool table, eating and praying together, and walking through Kabul as they await orders from the government formed earlier this week.

Marshal Dostum has been involved in wars in Afghanistan since the days of the Soviet invasion. He has reportedly sent signals to the Taliban, saying he is not averse to negotiations with them, First Post reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

