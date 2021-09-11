Baggs Daily Weather Forecast

BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 45 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 47 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.