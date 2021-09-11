Baggs Daily Weather Forecast
BAGGS, WY Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 45 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
