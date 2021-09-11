CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday set for rain in Savoonga — 3 ways to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(SAVOONGA, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Savoonga Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Savoonga:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bt3QE6l00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 48 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 25 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 47 °F, low 40 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 46 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight

    • High 45 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

