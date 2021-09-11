CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NC A&T can’t stay with Duke after great start

By Lut Williams
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Euli_0bt3QDE200

NC A&T threw a scare into FBS ACC member Duke in the first half but couldn’t keep up with its quick strike offense as the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half to win at home in Durham, 45-17.

Duke senior running back Mataeo Durant scored on runs of 19, 1 and 2 yards in the first half and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg rushed for two third-quarter scores as the Blue Devils moved out from a 21-14 halftime lead to lead 42-17 after three quarters.

The loss drops A&T, playing its first year as a member of the Big South Conference, to 0-2 for the first time since 2010 when they lost their first seven games en route to a 1-10 finish.

The Aggies scored first after stopping Duke in the game’s initial possession. With back-up quarterback Kingsley Efedi at the controls in place of game-one starter Jalen Fowler, the Aggies grinded out 86 yards on a whopping 20 plays, taking over 12 minutes off the clock to score on Efedi’s 1-yard plunge with only 1:07 left in the quarter.

Duke answered in the next possession driving 75 yards in eight plays to cash in on Durant’s 19-yard run. On the ensuing kickoff, placekicker Charlie Ham perfectly executed an onsides kick with the Devils recovering at the A&T 47. Holmberg connected on passes of 13, 12 and 34 yards, the final one to junior wideout Jalon Calhoun that carried to the A&T 2. Durant took it in from there to put Duke up 14-7.

The teams exchanged possessions before A&T got the ball back with 7:51 left in the half. The Aggies and Efedi again put together a long drive, going 59 yards in 14 with Efedi taking it around right end for a 6-yard scoring run. Brown’s PAT tied the score at 14 with just :58 seconds left in the half.

Any notion that Duke would settle for the halftime tie were dashed as Holmberg came out firing. In true Tom Brady style, Holberg connected on four of seven passes covering 67 yards down to the 2-yard line. From there Durant took it in. After a review confirmed the score and the PAT, Duke led 21-14 with just :03 seconds left in the half.

Duke pinned A&T deep on its own 6 on the second-half kickoff and then forced a three-and out. The punt was returned to the A&T 29 and the Blue Devils needed just four plays to reach paydirt. Holmberg got his first TD on a 1-yard run to put Duke up 28-14.

A&T responded with another long drive, going 64 yards in eight plays and settling for a 26-yard Brown field goal. But that’s the last time the Aggies would score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gr3gQ_0bt3QDE200
(Photo courtesy: Duke )

Duke would tack on two more long drives that ended with a 9-yard Holberg scoring run and another 9-yard scoring run by back-up QB Jordan Moore. The last TD came with 1:56 left in third quarter giving Duke a 42-17 lead, all but putting the game away.

Duke added a fouth-quarter field goal for the final margin. .

Efedi threw 18 times completing 10 for 53 yards. He was also the Aggies’ leading rusher with 15 carries for 83 yards. Preseason all-Big South running back Jah-Maine Martin was again held in check getting just 20 yards on 13 carries after having similar nunbers in an opening game loss to Furman.

Safety Najee Reams had nine tackles to lead the Aggie defenders while linebacker Jacob Roberts had seven.

Durant, who ran for a school record 255 yards in Duke’s opening game loss to Charlotte, was held to 41 yards in 15 carries. Holmberg did the most damage, passing for 270 while completing 20 of 27 throws. Calhoun had five receptions for 98 yards while Jake Bobo had nine grabs for 90 yards.

NC A&T is off this week before facing former MEAC rival North Carolina Central in ints home opener on Sept. 25.

The post NC A&T can’t stay with Duke after great start appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: 5 best bets to win 2021-22 national championship

The college football season is upon us, which only means one thing… NCAA Basketball is right around the corner. With rosters finally looking like finished products, we can start to see the entire landscape of the NCAA. Luckily enough for college basketball fans, WynnBET has kept up with all the changes this offseason and has updated odds to win the national title posted on their site.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gunnar Holmberg
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jordan Moore
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
footballscoop.com

Tennessee high school coach stuns with immediate exit for pro job

South Pittsburg (Tennessee) is among the most storied, tradition-rich football programs in the Volunteer State. The school has won five Class A championships and 12 other times finished as runners-up. Still, it seemed perhaps a bit of an odd fit when the program earlier this year hired Chris Jones –...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#American Football#Fbs Acc#The Blue Devils#Aggies#Qb#Furman
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
CougsDaily

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Arizona State

For the first time since BYU declared its independence in 2011, BYU will play in a ranked matchup in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The #23 Cougars host the #19 Arizona State Sun Devils in a battle of two unbeaten teams. Here are three keys to a BYU victory over ASU. 1....
ARIZONA STATE
offtackleempire.com

Week 3 Picks and Previews for Big Ten Football

Maybe it was the hurricane that rolled through Houston, maybe it was the delightful football last night, maybe it was the dizzying amount of real or pseudo-shittalking from Iowa and Penn State and Rutgers and Purdue and Penn State again...I have no idea where to begin this week in Big Ten football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

908
Followers
562
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy