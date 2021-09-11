Weather Forecast For Kelliher
KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 13
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0