CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kelliher, MN

Weather Forecast For Kelliher

Kelliher Digest
Kelliher Digest
 6 days ago

KELLIHER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Lewk_0bt3QBSa00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kelliher, MN
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Kelliher Digest

Kelliher Digest

Kelliher, MN
8
Followers
218
Post
524
Views
ABOUT

With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy