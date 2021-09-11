4-Day Weather Forecast For Monticello

MONTICELLO, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.