Mountain Village Daily Weather Forecast

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Light Rain High 53 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Sunday, September 12 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 52 °F, low 45 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, September 13 Chance of Light Rain High 52 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 50 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.