Mountain Village Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Light Rain
- High 53 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Chance of Light Rain
- High 52 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0