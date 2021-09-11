CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmonak, AK

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Emmonak Updates
Emmonak Updates
 6 days ago

(EMMONAK, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Emmonak, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Emmonak:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bt3Q3U100

  • Saturday, September 11

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

