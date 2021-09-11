Daily Weather Forecast For Ekalaka

EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Partly sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.