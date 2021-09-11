Daily Weather Forecast For Ekalaka
EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
