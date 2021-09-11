CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoonah, AK

Seize the day (even if it's raining)

Hoonah Bulletin
Hoonah Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOONAH, AK) Saturday is set to be rainy in Hoonah, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoonah:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bt3Pz7L00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Light rain likely during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Light Rain

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

