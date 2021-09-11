CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nenana, AK

Nenana is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

Nenana Times
 6 days ago

(NENANA, AK) A sunny Saturday is here for Nenana, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nenana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0bt3PxLt00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Nenana Times

