Environment

Saturday set for rain in Manila — 3 ways to make the most of it

Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 6 days ago

(MANILA, UT) Saturday is set to be rainy in Manila, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manila:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bt3PvaR00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

