4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, September 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



