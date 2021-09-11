CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, IA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellsworth

 6 days ago

ELLSWORTH, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bt3Puhi00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

