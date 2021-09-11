Powers Daily Weather Forecast
POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 12
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
