Powers Daily Weather Forecast

POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Haze during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 0 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 79 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.