North San Juan, CA

North San Juan Weather Forecast

North San Juan Times
 6 days ago

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

