4-Day Weather Forecast For Bliss

BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 11 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 80 °F, low 49 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Monday, September 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.