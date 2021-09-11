CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jordan, MT

Rainy forecast for Jordan? Jump on it!

Jordan Digest
Jordan Digest
 6 days ago

(JORDAN, MT) Saturday is set to be rainy in Jordan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jordan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bt3Pk7g00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MT
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Jordan Digest

Jordan Digest

Jordan, MT
1
Followers
129
Post
83
Views
ABOUT

With Jordan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy