Rainy forecast for Jordan? Jump on it!

(JORDAN, MT) Saturday is set to be rainy in Jordan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Jordan:

Saturday, September 11 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Monday, September 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.