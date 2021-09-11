Daily Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
