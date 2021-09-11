Stanford Daily Weather Forecast
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
