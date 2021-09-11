CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Murder investigation underway in Waldorf

By Charles County Sheriff's Office
 6 days ago
On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed. Investigators are working to establish a motive; however, this does not appear to be a random incident.

Detectives are pursuing leads and asks anyone with information to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

Warrant obtained for Waldorf shooting suspect, police searching for him

Waldorf, MD- On September 10 at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Jefferson Road in Waldorf for the report of a shooting involving people who were known to each other.  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an injury from a gunshot, which was not life-threatening. He was transported to a […] The post Warrant obtained for Waldorf shooting suspect, police searching for him appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
Traffic stop leads to stolen firearm recovery

On September 14 at 1:30 a.m., a patrol officer was in the area of Smallwood Drive at St. Charles Parkway when a computer check alerted him that the registration plate on a Nissan sedan that was being operated in front of him did not belong on that car and was actually registered to a Kia. […] The post Traffic stop leads to stolen firearm recovery appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
Fleeing Motorist Who Attempted to Hit Anne Arundel County Police Officer and Fatally Injured Passenger Pleads Guilty

Annapolis, Md. – Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced today that David Bogdanowicz,53, of Annapolis pled guilty to one count of first-degree assault on Anne Arundel County Detective Kenneth Edmonds, one count of manslaughter in the death of his passenger, Jennifer Patterson, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Lusby man dies in Hollywood MD motorcycle crash

On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 6:45 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the report of a single motor vehicle crash in the area of Hollywood Road and Tin Top Hill Lane in Hollywood. Upon arrival, deputies found a single motorcycle had left the roadway. The male rider was located near the […] The post Lusby man dies in Hollywood MD motorcycle crash appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
St. Mary’s Youth Gun Violence Task Force Seizes 19 Firearms this Summer

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Youth Gun Violence Task Force recently completed its three-month-long mission, executing more than 100 warrants, affecting dozens of arrests, and seizing numerous illegal firearms from perpetrators. The Youth Gun Violence Task Force continued efforts this summer that originally began in July 2020. Since June of this year, the reformed […] The post St. Mary’s Youth Gun Violence Task Force Seizes 19 Firearms this Summer appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
