Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(FARSON, WY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Farson Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farson:

Saturday, September 11 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, September 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 28 mph



Monday, September 13 Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, September 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.