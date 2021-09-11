Flagler Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLAGLER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
