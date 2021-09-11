Mullen Daily Weather Forecast
MULLEN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
