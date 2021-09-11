How to Watch Virginia vs. Illinois: Time, TV Channel, Preview

Channel: ACC Network - just about every major cable provider other than Comcast Xfinity carries this. Game two of the season as Virginia looks to ride the momentum against Illinois in this week’s early kickoff. Last year was a tune-up against in-state FCS team William & Mary. This week, though nominally another Power Five school, should also be a tune-up game as well, at least on paper. Illinois defeated a Nebraska team that is far from the mid-1990s Nebraska we remember in Week 0, then lost to UTSA in Week 1.