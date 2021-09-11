CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk City, KS

Elk City Daily Weather Forecast

Elk City Voice
Elk City Voice
 6 days ago

ELK CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bt3PGq000

  • Saturday, September 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Elk City Voice

Elk City Voice

Elk City, KS
14
Followers
234
Post
694
Views
ABOUT

With Elk City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy