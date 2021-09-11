CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kadoka, SD

Kadoka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Kadoka Today
Kadoka Today
 6 days ago

KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XaUO_0bt3PE4Y00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

