Kadoka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KADOKA, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
