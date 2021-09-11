CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fruitland, IA

Daily Weather Forecast For Fruitland

Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 6 days ago

FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3PDBp00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Saratoga: Friday, September 17: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Sunday, September 19: Chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while
SARATOGA, CA
The Alameda Daily

Alameda Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Alameda: Friday, September 17: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight; Saturday, September 18: Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Sunday, September 19: Chance
ALAMEDA, CA
Fruitland Digest

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland, IA
11
Followers
250
Post
674
Views
ABOUT

With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy