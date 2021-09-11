CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Spalding

Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SPALDING, NE) A sunny Saturday is here for Spalding, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spalding:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bt3P5DG00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding, NE
