Faith, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Faith

Faith Voice
 6 days ago

FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0bt3Oy3Z00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

