CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prospect, OR

Weather Forecast For Prospect

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 6 days ago

PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0bt3OvPO00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Haze

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 82 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prospect, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Prospect Today

Prospect Today

Prospect, OR
18
Followers
232
Post
852
Views
ABOUT

With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy