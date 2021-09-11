Weather Forecast For Prospect
PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 12
Haze during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Monday, September 13
Areas Of Smoke
- High 79 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 14
Areas Of Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
