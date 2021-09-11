CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dugway, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Dugway

Dugway News Watch
Dugway News Watch
 6 days ago

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bt3Oj3u00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, September 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dugway, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
Dugway News Watch

Dugway News Watch

Dugway, UT
4
Followers
202
Post
243
Views
ABOUT

With Dugway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy