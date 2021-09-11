Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 11
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 13
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, September 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
