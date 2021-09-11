CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culbertson, MT

Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 6 days ago

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bt3Ocsp00

  • Saturday, September 11

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, September 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, September 13

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, September 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

