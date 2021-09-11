Come From Away might not be a musical about the pandemic, but it's the next best thing
Picture the scene. Broadway, summer of ’31. The lights go up on the newest show, the hot ticket in town. Pandemic: The Musical. It might not seem likely. It might even sound like poor taste. But when theatre director Christopher Ashley was walking back to his downtown Manhattan apartment from Broadway on Sept. 11, 2001 – rehearsals cancelled, smoke pouring from the World Trade Center, and a steady stream of frightened New Yorkers headed the other way – well, let’s just say that a musical like Come From Away was the last thing on his mind.www.wiartonecho.com
